Grayson Waller Challenges John Cena For A Match Ahead Of 2025 Retirement

John Cena is in his last year as a WWE star, and Grayson Waller has been making it clear that he wants to face him.

Cena made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank event earlier this summer to announce his retirement from WWE in-ring competition. Cena stated that the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania in 2025 would be his final appearances in the ring.

The former WWE Champion plans to wrestle all year and has set 36 dates with the company. He’ll also appear on Netflix’s first Raw.

Waller called his shot while making an appearance on the UpUpDownDown Instagram account. The two have a history, with Cena laying out Waller during a segment at the 2022 Money in the Bank PLE.