Grayson Waller Discusses Tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Match Against Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day show, which airs on Peacock.

Here’s an excerpt from Waller’s interview discussing the main event of tonight’s show against Bron Breakker:

“This is hands down the biggest match I’ve ever had, and I’ve had some big ones. I was in WarGames, I got to wrestle AJ Styles, Stand and Deliver ladder match, Apollo Crews, like, I’ve had a lot of big ones, but this is as big as it gets. This is the NXT Championship. This is the biggest prize, and if you think of some of the guys who have held this championship, like there’s a lot of lineage to it. Then thinking about NXT itself, February we’re in Charlotte. Then in March, we’re going to the Staples Center. We’re doing huge shows. We’re going back on the road. I need to be NXT champion because if I’m NXT champion, that means I’m in the main event. That means I’m on the poster. That means most people are seeing me and I think that’s what NXT needs as well.”

His thoughts on Bron Breakker:

“Have you ever seen any social media? He retweets what NXT puts up. He puts out one photo every three months on his Instagram. I don’t know if he doesn’t have Wi-Fi because he’s this country bumpkin or something, but he doesn’t promote what we do. I work for this brand seven days a week. Bron Breakker works for this brand two hours on a Tuesday. There’s different levels to this game and that’s why I’m a Superstar. He’s a wrestler.”





