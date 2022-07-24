Grayson Waller on AJ Styles: “He is in the Position I Want to Be In”

WWE NXT star Grayson Waller recently spoke with Sporting News for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Waller spoke about his feud with AJ Styles that saw the former WWE Champion go over in their match on NXT 2.0 TV:

“I can’t lie, I was a wrestling fan growing up and I was a huge AJ Styles person…but once I got into the business and was no longer a fan, I changed my mindset. I’m on the same level as them right now, I didn’t get involved in that whole thing with AJ thinking like, ‘Wow, that’s AJ Styles, I used to love him as a kid’ – I was like nah, that’s AJ Styles and he is in the position I want to be in. Getting in there with him, he is a legit Hall of Fame guy. Even building up to it, being in his presence there is just something about the guy. I’ve watched him for so long and I kind of knew what to expect, but standing across from him was a different feeling and it was a feeling that I needed to have. I needed to get in there with one of the all-time greats and that match holds a very special place in my heart. That’s the time that I showed everyone that no matter who it is, I can hang – and not just hang, I can compete. I took him to his limit and I am very thankful that I got to get in there with AJ Styles, but it wasn’t as a fan.”