Grayson Waller On How He Thinks The Australian Fans Will React To Him At Elimination Chamber

WWE star Grayson Waller recently spoke with Wide World of Sports on a number of topics including how he thinks the Australian fans will react to him at this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Event.

Waller said, “We’ll see if they cheer me, you never know. I really don’t know what to expect and I’m trying not to think about it too much. My focus right now is to make sure I’m in the best shape of my life and make sure I’m mentally and physically ready to go. As nice as it will be to make that entrance, I don’t want that to be the highlight – I want whatever match I’m in to be the highlight, I want to stand with my hand raised. I don’t think it will [change my mindset] – I’m always just me and whether you want to cheer or boo, that’s up to you. I’m always performing as myself and I’m always there to put on a show, I want people to remember my name.”

He also talked about the Grayson Waller Effect he will be hosting on the show with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins as his special guests.

“I’m kind of scared in some ways – in the past, I’ve shown on the big stage what I’m willing to put my body through to go viral and steal the show. I’m willing to put my body through hell and it kind of scares me, the limits I’d go to for a show in Australia. I’m a bit worried for my body on that flight home.”