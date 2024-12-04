Grayson Waller On If He Can Beat The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak

WWE star Grayson Waller spoke with Going Ringside on a number of topics, including his undefeated streak at WrestleMania:

Waller said, “With WrestleMania coming up in Vegas, it’s going to be massive. Me and Theory are focused on the tag team championships. Whoever has them, we need to take them. I’m undefeated at WrestleMania. People forget about that. The Undertaker is not undefeated at WrestleMania, but I am. I’m looking to continue the streak.”

On if he can beat The Undertaker’s Streak:

“He lost. He lost multiple times at WrestleMania. I haven’t done that. The GOATs of WrestleMania don’t lose. People like me, people like Snooki, people like Nicholas. The undefeated champions of WrestleMania, that’s our show.”

