Grayson Waller Open to Competing on The Challenge, More

While speaking with Fightful Select, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, a Survivor veteran, stated that The Challenge is his favorite show and that he would be willing to appear on it one day. However, he is currently focused on wrestling.

On Young Rock, Waller played Ric Flair. During the pandemic, much television production was relocated to Australia, which was safer than the United States.

Young Rock casting prefers to work with wrestlers because they don’t have to train people how to wrestle, according to Waller.

Waller stated that he has watched every match that Bron Breakker has been a part of, whether on TV, live events, or PC Live, and has been preparing for him accordingly.

He stated that he wanted to headline the NXT PLE shows in Charlotte and Los Angeles. Regarding his Main Event match against Akira Tozawa, Waller stated that the experience was “the best,” and that wrestling in front of different people was beneficial after competing in front of the same NXT crowds.