Grayson Waller Reacts To Being Called Up To WWE Main Roster, Vic Joseph Taunts Michael Cole

– Shoeys and viral moments are coming to the blue brand! As noted, Grayson Waller has been announced as a draft pick for SmackDown, moving up to the WWE main roster from NXT when the new rosters go into affect the night after the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event in Puerto Rico this coming weekend. Waller reacted to the news in an interview segment on Raw Talk. “Shoeys are gonna taste good on Fridays,” he wrote as a caption to a re-tweet of the video segment on Twitter. Check it out below.

Shoeys are gonna taste good on Fridays https://t.co/SVszfKuFtK — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) May 2, 2023

– Vic Joseph poked fun at Michael Cole in a post on social media recapping some of the talent coming to SmackDown. “Between Grayson Waller, Bayley and Wade Barrett’s favorite tag team [Pretty Deadly] Elton Prince [and] Kit Wilson,” Joseph began in a tweet that tagged Cole. “Friday nights are going to be loooong for Michael Cole.” Check out the post below.

– Also taking to Twitter after this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas was Bayley of Damage CTRL, who boasted their victory over the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan on the show. “Sixth match in seven days, leaving WWE Raw with a victory!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Check out the post below.