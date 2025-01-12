Grayson Waller Reflects On Winning WWE Tag Team Titles At WrestleMania 40

WWE star Grayson Waller spoke with The West Sport about several topics, including winning the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40.

Waller said, “That’s one of the coolest moments of my life. Getting to do it with my boy Theory, who I’m very close mates with, and in front of my mom and my auntie who have been there my whole journey, that whole situation is kind of surreal still to this day. But if my career ended tomorrow, you can’t take away that I won the tag team championships at WrestleMania. There’s very few people who get to say they do that.”

On his appreciation for his WrestleMania moment: “I’m a very small percentage being an Australian in WWE, but then winning a title at Mania, that even shortcuts it down. I realize the position I have and am very appreciative of it.”

You can check out Waller’s comments in the video below.