Grayson Waller Reveals Dream Guest For “The Grayson Waller Effect”

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including disrespecting WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque after winning the Tag Team Championship with Austin Theory.

Waller said, “I think I have a problem with authority. Maybe I don’t like DX in my former life. I don’t know, but there’s just something so fun about such a serious moment and not taking it seriously. I think everyone’s just so respectful these days, it kind of makes me sick in a way. I think people are too respectful, especially of legends and people in the game who’ve done a lot of great things. Yeah, that’s awesome but this is my time now. I’m not going to sit here and [say] ‘Oh, thank you, sir. Thank you so much for the opportunity.’ Especially on TV.”

On his dream guest for “The Grayson Waller Effect”:

“If I had to put this list two years ago when I first got The Grayson Waller Effect, it’s Cena, Cody, Shawn, Logan, the Mount Rushmore basically, that would be great. I’ve always said the dream guest is Trish Stratus. I’ve been saying it multiple times, and unfortunately, hasn’t happened yet. I’m going to keep saying it. Trish, come on, please be on my show. Let me give you the Grayson Waller rub. I just really respect her as a performer, and I’ve always liked her for so long. So that’s always my answer, and until it happens I can’t really give another answer. There’s so many legends. I feel like the legends are really coming backstage a lot more now recently. I don’t know if it was different in the past, but every pay-per-view, there’s just all the guys and girls from the past there. They’re super excited. So hopefully I can get some of them involved as well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.