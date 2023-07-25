Grayson Waller Says LA Knight “Needs The Grayson Waller Rub”

What is it going to take to put LA Knight over the top with WWE fans?

Maybe an appearance on “The Grayson Waller Effect” will do the trick.

Grayson Waller himself seems to think so.

The emerging WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to joke about how LA Knight needs “the Grayson Waller-rub” to get over as a main event player.

“WWE officials are pitching for LA Knight to work with Grayson Waller,” he began. “Knight needs the Grayson Waller Rub, similar to when Waller launched him into super stardom on the NXT brand. (Source: Superdrunkmark69).”

Check out the tweet from Grayson Waller’s official Twitter feed below.