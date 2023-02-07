Grayson Waller Suspended By WWE NXT

Grayson Waller has been suspended for one week by WWE for his actions following the NXT Vengeance Day show on Saturday night.

Waller interrupted Shawn Michaels’ post-show media call and had to be escorted out of the room by Matt Bloom, for those who missed it.

During the Saturday incident, Waller told Michaels that he needed to dress like his friend Diesel in order to be noticed. Waller also stated to Michaels that he wishes to be perceived as the guy.

Waller took to Twitter to apologize. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m really sorry Shawn! Let me back! I promise I’ll take a nice photo with you like the other fans in the locker room #WWENXT #ImSorry.”

BREAKING: Due to his actions during the Vengeance Day Media Call, @GraysonWWE has been suspended for one week. pic.twitter.com/mPeG9Mz41q — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 7, 2023