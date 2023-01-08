Grayson Waller Talks About Being Compared To John Cena

Grayson Waller recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s “The Ten Count” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about the comparisons he receives to WWE legend and acting star John Cena.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On comparisons to John Cena: “I should be compared to those guys. It’s not a stress at all. I know for some people — I see people here freaking out because they are getting put in these positions, and they’re getting compared to people, and they don’t know what to do. I already know I’m there. I’ve known that for a long time, and I’m finally getting to show that.”

On how he is not in the business to have fans: “As for the fans, I’m not here to have fans. I don’t care about people. I’m not here to make friends. People sending me fan mail; they don’t care about me. They just want me to sign a card and sell it off. These fans don’t actually care about you. They’re fairweather, lad. I see the NXT crowd. Every two weeks they change who they like. I don’t buy into it. I think too many people here are distracted by the fans. They’re distracted by what people say on social media. I couldn’t care less. I know how good I am. I don’t need some 14-year-old kid to send me a letter going, ‘Grayson Waller, you’re so good.’ I know I’m good, lad,” Waller continued. “I don’t need to read this piece of paper. That goes straight into the trash. I don’t even read that stuff anymore; it means absolutely nothing to me.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.