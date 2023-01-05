Grayson Waller Talks About Chances In Royal Rumble Match, Potential Roman Reigns Match

Grayson Waller recently spoke with “The Ten Count” for an interview.

During the discussion, the WWE NXT Superstar spoke about how he feels he could win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how he feels confident that he could win the Royal Rumble and dethrone Roman Reigns: “You’re trying to get me in trouble with Roman right now. I can feel it. I know what you’re doing, but that’s okay. Because if I get the opportunity in the Royal Rumble, I have confidence. I know I could go on and win that thing. Roman is the toughest challenge in the industry right now. No one can beat him, but I do have experience beating a Bloodline member. Not many people can say that. I beat Solo Sikoa, and I beat him pretty easily.”

On how if he does face Roman he plans on bringing plenty of backup to battle The Bloodline: “So, if I get in there with Roman, and I have time, and I can come up with a strategy, and I can get some backup; because that guy’s got like 16 cousins, 7 uncles, like the ring is just covered in Bloodline members, but who knows? Imagine me doing a shoey with three championships in my hand? That’s pretty impressive.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)