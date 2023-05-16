Grayson Waller Talks About Wanting AJ Styles Rematch, Working With Shawn Michaels

Grayson Waller has a certain effect on WWE.

The former NXT title contender and host of The Grayson Waller Effect recently spoke with FOX Sports to promote his debut on the WWE main roster.

During the discussion, Waller spoke about working with Shawn Michaels on-camera, as well as how he wants to share the ring once again with AJ Styles.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On working with Shawn Michaels being a big deal but how he wishes they got a chance to wrestle each other in the ring: “No one in recent years can say that they were in the ring with Shawn Michaels. Even though it wasn’t in a wrestling capacity, like I wanted, that’s one of the greatest of all time and I was in there. And that doesn’t happen. So that was very big for me.”

On wanting to once again share the ring with AJ Styles now that he is on the WWE main roster: “When I was a teenager, AJ Styles was my favorite wrestler. I got the opportunity to see him on a tour in Sydney when I was probably like 14-15. So I was always a big AJ fan. So he was always number one, and the fact that (I) got to do it in NXT (feud with him) was wild. But that night was so important to me – because I feel like I didn’t just hang in there with him. It wasn’t a situation where like, oh, wow, he hung with him. I think I went in there, and I competed against him. And I kind of showed who I was. But I lost. So at the end of the day, I can’t take anything positive from it, because I lost – and that’s something that I’ve thought about a lot. And now he’s gonna be on my talk show this week, you know, Saturday morning on Binge on SmackDown. And I think that’s the biggest name you could possibly get. And I need that rematch, lad. I need that so bad. I hate losing. I hate losing so much. And I hate the fact that he can say he beat me. So I need to change that.”

Check out the complete interview at FOXSports.com.au.