Grayson Waller Talks Returning To PWA And WWE’s Support For Independent Wrestling

WWE star Grayson Waller spoke with The West Sport about several topics, including how the company quickly approved his return to Pro Wrestling Australia for a match.

Waller said, “I think for WWE, it was a quick yes. I had a big presentation planned but I didn’t need any of it. I think right now, WWE is very big on giving back and getting involved with the independents. You see Judgment Day going back to OTT in Ireland, you had me, you have Nakamura going back to Japan. It’s not always possible to have shows in those places, but you can send your talent back who are from those places and still represent which I think is a great idea. I think it’s one of the best things that they’ve done.”

On being happy to give back to the Australian wrestling scene:

“For me personally, I’m never going to forget where I came from. If it wasn’t for PWA, I’m not in the WWE and I’m very realistic about that. So if there’s ever opportunities for me to give back to PWA, I’m always going to do that. I know there’s a lot of talent in Australia, I’m always watching, I’m always keeping track of who that is and if there’s opportunities for me to give back — You know, I trained Jimmy Towns and I wanted to see where he was at and the best way to do that is to get in the ring with him. Not only did he hang with me, I think he pushed me a little bit in that match, which was really cool to see. Anything I can do for the Australian scene because I think the bigger and better the Australian scene is, then the bigger and better WWE is because you’re getting better talent, you’re getting talent that’s already ready for TV. You see Zaria right now in NXT, the reason she’s doing so good is cause she was doing so well in Australia. They pick her up and they’re like, ‘Wow, you’re already ready for TV.’ So, the more we do for the scene here, the better it pays off later on in the WWE.”

You can check out Waller’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)