Grayson Waller Triumphs in First-Ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline

Grayson Waller won the first Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.
The Iron Survivor Match, the main event of Deadline, saw Waller triumph and become the number one contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The title match’s date has not yet been announced.
Waller came in fourth for the match. JD McDonagh was ranked first, Axiom second, Carmelo Hayes third, and Joe Gacy fifth in the fight. Waller triumphed with three points, while Hayes, Axiom, and Gacy each scored two, while McDonagh scored none.
Click here for NXT Deadline results. Several highlights from the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as well as a summary of the rules, are provided below:
Here's everything you need to know about the Iron Survivor Challenge TONIGHT at #NXTDeadline!
8PM ET/5PM PT@peacock | @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/bCoVnN0yPg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 10, 2022
Payback in the Penalty Box! #NXTDeadline #IronSurvivor @Axiom_WWE @jd_mcdonagh pic.twitter.com/XSwgkcsvqw
— WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2022
A SHOEY! 👟@GraysonWWE
(via @WWENXT)pic.twitter.com/cxulhHKyoE
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 11, 2022
.@jd_mcdonagh & @Axiom_WWE are starting things off.#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kqSNxXpT0g
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
.@Carmelo_WWE scores the first fall!
The boy is COOKING! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UojntpPKJl
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
.@GraysonWWE with 2 quick falls! SHEEEESH. #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/urWqbONbgz
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
.@Axiom_WWE legit said: "I'm not locked in here with you, you're locked in here with me!" 😂#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EAtOrF6HO4
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
2 points for @Axiom_WWE! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ReFDOm0VYP
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
"Who's in your Top 5 now, b*tch?"@GraysonWWE is a MENACE! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/frlavU2wd1
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
.@JoeGacy scores a fall!
This match is moving fast.#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LUwObSK1o7
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
2 falls for @JoeGacy! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/u10q5QTt5A
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
This match slaps! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7fjSWKR8bH
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
Melo catches up!
It's a four-way tie.#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qmpMY1UL6t
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
We are NXT! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/aAkYMed6Gg
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
They're not letting JD score a fall. 😩#NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/EwRNQamjtc
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
Thoughts on the 1st ever Men's Iron Survivor Challenge? #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4hcgDTdClG
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
The @GraysonWWE effect is REAL! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kL7n2YdMii
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
Drinking the tears of his haters! #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5WMvYoBFP3
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022
.@GraysonWWE picked his spots, saw the opportunity & seized it! Brilliant use of the match stipulation. #NXTDeadline #WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/A6EGZoIPwM
— Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) December 11, 2022