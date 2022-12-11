Grayson Waller Triumphs in First-Ever Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline

Grayson Waller won the first Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday night’s WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event.

The Iron Survivor Match, the main event of Deadline, saw Waller triumph and become the number one contender to NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The title match’s date has not yet been announced.

Waller came in fourth for the match. JD McDonagh was ranked first, Axiom second, Carmelo Hayes third, and Joe Gacy fifth in the fight. Waller triumphed with three points, while Hayes, Axiom, and Gacy each scored two, while McDonagh scored none.

Click here for NXT Deadline results. Several highlights from the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as well as a summary of the rules, are provided below: