Grayson Waller Wants Logan Paul At WrestleMania 40, Comments On Vince McMahon

WWE NXT Star Grayson Waller spoke with PWMania.com‘s Ari Barkan during WWE’s WrestleMania 39 Press Junket in Los Angeles this past week. During the discussion, Waller commented on Vince McMahon and his dream opponent for next year’s WrestleMania.

His dream opponent for WrestleMania next year: “When I think of WrestleMania, I think of like star power, eyes, camera clicks. Can you imagine Grayson Waller and Logan Paul? Now, I don’t know if we are against each other, or maybe we are on the same side, but I think that is a match that needs to happen. Logan is very good at what he does, but I would love to expose him on the grandest stage.”

If Vince McMahon’s retirement was felt in NXT: “Not particularly. Obviously, when 2.0 started, that was something that Vince had his hands on a little bit more, but that wasn’t something we dealt with in the Performance Center or dealt with week to week. Shawn Michaels is our boss, unfortunately, for me. Shawn is the guy that’s running the show, so all those things happening in the corporate structure does not affect us. We just put our heads down, we put on the best show that exists on a Tuesday.”

You can see what Waller said in the video below:



