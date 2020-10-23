Greatest WWE entrance songs of all time

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has become famous over the decades for its smashing shows, with body slams, jumps, and chair shots. But the entire show begins way before the actual contact.

The entrance songs of the greatest wrestlers became some of the most famous and recognizable themes. There were hundreds of songs used in the past more than 25 years.

The most common are rock hits from known bands, but also original anthems created for the wrestlers. Many such famous songs became part of a WWE anthology and topped the charts.

Every big name in the industry has a specific song which will be a part of his image and character, so this is a very important part of each wrestler’s entrance.

The song will also define the wrestler's personality, and it will be in the fans memory for every future fight – and beyond. And entrance songs are a very important part which fans love about WWE.

But which are the wrestlers with the greatest entrance songs? Here is a list of just a few of them:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

Did you hear the glass shattering? That is Steve Austin entering the scene. His entrance song began with breaking glasses and rock music, being composed by Jim Johnston.

Whenever hearing the music, the crowd knew that everything is going to be alright and that they will attend a fantastic brawl. The Texas Rattlesnake was coming to take on evil plans of Vince McMahon and to set order in a chaotic fight.

Steve Austin was one of the most famous WWE stars in the ’90s, after which he turned to movies – one of them is the all-star “The Expendables”.

The Undertaker

The Undertaker’s popularity is beyond the wrestling world, as he had an almost three decades career. He is unmistakable, with his black hat, black leather coat, and long hair. And, yes, his height of 6 ft 10 in – over 2 meters.

His entrance song was part of this character. When you heard the bell, you knew that he was going to get in the arena, through lightning, thunder, smog, church organ tunes, the funeral march, and a supernatural air.

This song for the entrance of Mark Calaway – his real name – was later replaced with some popular rock hits, like “Rollin’” from Limp Bizkit.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is another WWE legend, who was part of this sport for 35 years. Apart from his vivid entrance, his clothes, and ripping off the shirt on the ring, Hulk Hogan was identified by the fans through his entrance tune.

“Real American” was his song, and Vince McMahon was the one who realized that it was suited for the ‘80s and ‘90s WWE superstar. Hulk Hogan moved to “Voodoo Child” from Jimi Hendrix, later in his career, but the truth is both songs showed the character of the wrestler who could really electrify the crowds.

Randy Savage

Some view Randy’s entrance tune as being the greatest of them all. “Macho Man” used the impressive “Pomp and Circumstances”, a song from the marches for orchestra composed by Sir Edward Elgar, almost 120 years ago.

Not only Randy Savage is considered to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers who ever lived, but he also has a song which will make the WWE fans remember him forever, along with his deep and raspy voice, and his elegance.

Born in 1952, Randy was – and still is – considered to be one of the best WWE superstars of the ‘80s, pairing with Hulk Hogan.

Edge

Edge came back from an injury after nine years, this year, and he did it in style – with a rock theme entrance song. The Canadian Adam Copeland uses strong over-the-top guitar riffs to make his appearance.

His charisma, the return, and his story made up for the perfect entrance upon his returning in the WWE area, all on the hard-rock anthem on which he electrifies the crowds.