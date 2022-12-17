Greektown Wrestling In Hamilton Results (12/16/2022); Josh Alexander, Cody Deaner, Channing Decker

Greektown Wrestling held the first show of its three night holiday tour as they rolled into Hamilton, Ontario on December 16th at the Germania Club.

The Hamilton event featured numerous stars from IMPACT Wrestling including current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander, Cody Deaner, Bhupinder Gujjar and Aiden Prince.

The main event of the show saw the current Greektown Wrestling Champion Channing Decker successfully defend the title against Cody Deaner in a Holiday Hardcore Match.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander faced off against indy sensation Kevin Blackwood. It was originally supposed to be a non title matchup but Josh Alexander decided to put the title on the line.

Here are the full results of Greektown Wrestling in Hamilton:

Main Event Greektown Wrestling Championship Holiday Hardcore Match: Channing Decker (c) defeated Cody Deaner

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Trent Gibson

Jock Samson defeated Kirk Warmack

IMPACT Wrestling World Title: Josh Alexander (c) defeated Kevin Blackwood

"Deathwish" Aiden Prince defeated PUF

Bill Collier defeated Tyler Tirva

Kobe Durst defeated Jody Threat

Space Monkey defeated Zach Nystrom

Dark Match: Bryce Hansen and Ethan Dux defeated Wade Allan and Isaiah Cross

Greektown Wrestling in Hamilton aired live on FITE +.

The second stop of Greektown Wrestling’s Holiday Tour takes place tomorrow in Toronto, Ontario.