Greg Hamilton Explains Why His Hands Were Shaking On SmackDown

Several fans on social media commented that WWE ring announcer Greg Hamilton’s hands were shaking during the Smackdown gauntlet match introductions. Hamilton responded to a fan asking about the situation:

Tonight was tough. my “fiancé” has COVID….I am “proposing” to her soon…but yes…I was not at my best tonight. I owe you all an apology. You Expect the best from me; and I should deliver. Tonight; I didn’t. I’m sorry; she is my everything. She is sick. And I’m not there.

— Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) January 9, 2021