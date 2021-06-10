Greg Hamilton Issues Follow-Up Regarding His Comments About Lio Rush

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Smackdown announcer Greg Hamilton commented on the news about Lio Rush retiring but ended up deleting his tweet. Hamilton wrote the following:

“Wow…..unreal…..if we all didn’t have our own lives and families to take care of I just might pretend I give a 🤬. (On behalf of the wrestling family and community who work for a living) On to the gym. 🙄”

Hamilton provided a follow-up and stated the following: