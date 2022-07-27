Greg Miller to Host New WWE Series, Trailer and Synopsis Revealed

This week, Greg Miller of the Kinda Funny team will start hosting his new WWE series.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Peacock and the WWE Network will launch a new season of “This Is Awesome” on Friday. The Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments from throughout the years will be reviewed in the first episode.

Miller, who has previously worked with WWE on the WWE Superstar Gaming Series and other video game content with Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown brand, updated his followers on Twitter about the new role.

“Words I never thought I’d write: I have my own @WWE show. #ThisIsAwesome debuts on @peacocktv Friday!,” he wrote.

WWE’s new series will “take a special look at the WWE moments that made your jaw drop and left you chanting ‘This Is Awesome!’”

The series trailer comes with the following synopsis:

“Celebrate WWE’s awesome history with host Greg Miller and WWE Superstars as they relive the moments that made you chant, “This is Awesome” in an all-new series premiering this Friday exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”

Here is the “This Is Awesome!” trailer, along with the tweet from Miller: