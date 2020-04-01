Gronk & Mojo Named Co-Grand Marshals Of FOX NASCAR iRacing Event

WWE Superstars Mojo Rawley and Rob Gronkowski have been named Co-Grand Marshals for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series virtual race that airs this Sunday at 1pm ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
Gronk will also be the WrestleMania 36 host this weekend.
Below is WWE’s announcement on the NASCAR appearance:
Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley named co-Grand Marshals for Sunday’s FOX NASCAR iRacing
WrestleMania Sunday starts fast and furious as Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley have been named co-Grand Marshals for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series from virtual Bristol Motors Speedway.
The event gets underway on Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.
The three-time Super Bowl champion is set to host The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, as The Show of Shows streams on the award-winning WWE Network Saturday, April 4 and Sunday April 5 at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2020