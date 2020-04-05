Gronk Wins WWE 24/7 Championship At Wrestlemania 36

WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

WWE aired a segment during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 that saw several wrestlers, what looked like mostly enhancement talents with R-Truth and others, chasing WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley into the ringside area. Gronk leaped from the perch inside the WWE Performance Center and took the group of wrestlers down. Gronk then pinned his good friend to become the new 24/7 Champion.

This is Gronk’s first run with the 24/7 Title. Mojo won the title from Truth during Night One of WrestleMania 36, after cheating Gronk out of a pin.

Gronk, a three-time NFL Super Bowl champion, recently signed a deal with WWE to wrestle, and is expected to make his official in-ring debut later this year at SummerSlam.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change: