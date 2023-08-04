Growing Frustrations Within WWE Over How The Women’s Division Is Being Handled

According to WRKDWrestling, there are “growing frustrations” within WWE about how the women’s division is being handled. Other information was not provided.

Some speculated that some of the disappointment was due to WWE SummerSlam creative. There are only two women’s matches on the current SummerSlam card for Saturday, but one of the Triple Main Events is WWE Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair. Rhea Ripley, the WWE World Women’s Champion, is also in doubt, and Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was canceled for reasons explained at this link.

This new update is interesting because there was a sense of optimism surrounding the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.