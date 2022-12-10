Grudge Match Revealed for AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, Updated Line-Up

Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo has been added to the AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming card on Wednesday.

Soho vs. Melo is billed as a Grudge Match by AEW. The match was announced during Friday night’s AEW Rampage. Soho broke her nose at AEW All Out on September 4 when she and Ortiz were defeated by Melo and Sammy Guevara, who were defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles. This week on Dynamite, she attacked Melo to set up the Winter Is Coming match.

Soho’s first match since the All Out pre-show loss will be at Winter Is Coming. Melo most recently wrestled on the November 23 Dynamite, joining Anna Jay in a Triple Threat with Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, as well as the winners, Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Melo’s most recent singles match was a Dark victory over Blue at the November 18 tapings, while Soho’s most recent singles match was a loss to Jay at the July 27 Fight for The Fallen Rampage tapings.

Soho and Conti have worked several tag team matches together in WWE NXT and AEW, but this is their first singles match together.

The following is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX:

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo in a Grudge Match

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match