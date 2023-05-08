“Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3” Featuring Dave Bautista Dominates At In Box Office Debut

The latest film starring Dave Bautista, better known to WWE fans as Batista, was a box office smash in its opening weekend.

The former WWE star made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the 2014 film “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Drax the Destroyer, which was the rocket he needed in his acting career. He appeared in the second Guardians of the Galaxy film, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

This was his final performance as the character, which he recently said goodbye to on social media.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” grossed $48.2 million on Friday, $38.8 million on Saturday, and $27 million on Sunday in the United States. It has grossed a total of $282.1 million globally, with $168.1 million coming from overseas and $114 million coming from the United States. It was the top film at the box office this weekend, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie coming in second with 18.4 million in the US after opening on April 5 and grossing $1,155,298,705 globally.

The film was written and directed by James Gunn. Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaa as Gamora, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket round out the group. The plot of the film is as follows:

“Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team to defend the universe and protect one of their own. If the mission is not completely successful, it could possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”