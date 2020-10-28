Guests Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of “The Bump”

Former WWE star Maven Huffman has been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of The Bump. The WWE Tough Enough winner last appeared for the company in 2005. Elias has also been announced for next Wednesday’s episode of The Bump.

