Guests Announced For This Week’s “After The Bell” & Next Week’s “The Bump”

– Byron Saxton will reunite with host Corey Graves for the next episode of WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast, which is released every Thursday. Below is WWE’s announcement on this week’s show:

Corey Graves invites announce desk rival Byron Saxton to WWE After the Bell

Although Corey Graves is known to utter the words “shut up, Saxton” on a regular basis during WWE programming, The Savior of Misbehavior puts aside his on-screen animosity with Byron Saxton this week on a hilarious WWE After the Bell, available wherever you get your podcasts.

Join Corey and Byron as they discuss their shared memories of FCW and learning from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, their affinity for “E-Feds” during their youth and that time Byron was kicked right in the “discos” by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

