Guests Announced For Upcoming Editions Of The Bump

A special edition of WWE’s The Bump will air on the WWE Network and digital platforms this Sunday at 10:30am ET before the Backlash pay-per-view. Guests announced for the show include The Miz, John Morrison, Jinder Mahal, MVP and Paige. Next Wednesday’s regular episode of The Bump will feature Kevin Owens, Angel Garza and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth.
