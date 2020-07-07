Guests Announced For WWE’s “The Bump” Tomorrow

WWE has announced the following for The Bump tomorrow-
-Keith Lee
-Kacy Catanzaro
-Dolph Ziggler
-Jeff Hardy
-Mark Henry
Former NBA player Kenny “The Jet” Smith was previously announced to appear on the show.
