Guests For The Bump, Best Of The Undertaker On WWE Network, & More

– WWE RAW Superstar Rezar from The Authors of Pain, who has been out since March with a bicep tear and is expected to be out another for another 3-5 months, turns 26 years old today while ECW Original The Sandman turns 57. Also, today would have been the 61st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.

– A new “Best of WWE: The Best of The Undertaker” special went live on the WWE Network earlier today and is now available on demand. The “Chapter 5: Revelation” episode in The Last Ride docuseries, which will be the finale, will premiere on demand at 10am ET this Sunday morning. It will then air on the live stream at 8pm ET. There will also be a Post-Mortem post-show on Sunday night after Chapter 5 airs.

– WWE has announced the following names for tomorrow’s The Bump episode on WWE digital platforms – WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, referee Charles Robinson, Angel Garza, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Sam Roberts. Stay tuned for news and notes from the show.