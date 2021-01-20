Guests For The Bump This Week, Women’s Dusty Classic Bracket To Be Announced

– The brackets for the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will be revealed during WWE’s The Bump tomorrow morning.

WWE has already announced four teams for the tournament – Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter), Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, The Way (Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell). The first round will begin on tomorrow’s NXT show with Storm and Martinez vs. Carter and Catanzaro.

Guests announced for The Bump tomorrow are WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, and new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Stay tuned for news from the show.