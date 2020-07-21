Guests For WWE’s The Bump, WWE Asks Fans About Next Week’s WWE Championship Stipulation

– Next week’s RAW will see WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending the title against Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre will be announcing the stipulation on the night of the show. Today WWE posted a poll on the stipulation and fans responded with the following:

-62% voted for I Quit

-25% voted for Street Fight

-10% voted for Ladder Match

-3% voted for Tables Match

– WWE has announced the following for The Bump tomorrow: Bubba Ray Dudley, Tegan Nox, Robert Stone, new SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.