Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With An Unlikely Record

Guinness World Records acknowledged 16-time World Champion John Cena after he turned heel on reigning Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

According to Guinness World Records, the 16-time World Champion now holds the record for longest WWE babyface run before turning heel. Cena previously held the record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Cena will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PLE will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.