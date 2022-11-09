Gunner Says You Can’t Compare His 800+ Day Run As NXT U.K. Champion With Roman Reigns’ Current Title Run

Gunther had an 870-day reign as the NXT U.K. Champion.

Roman Reigns is 800-days deep into his own run as the WWE Universal Champion.

Can you compare the two impressive title runs?

Gunther doesn’t think so.

The wrestling veteran recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston for an in-depth interview where he explained why the two title runs, while both impressive, are not comparable.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he explains.

“Obviously I see that comparison a lot. I think it’s not comparable. I think it’s a very different situation. NXT UK compared to the main roster, obviously the competition is not on the same level. The frequency of shows is by far not on the same level, and I held it during the pandemic time. I would say I had a title reign where it was quality over quantity. I didn’t have that many matches, but the matches I had were entertaining and good, while Roman, he’s not there that often at the moment anymore, but before he was always present, traveling up and down the country, doing all those live events as the champion. So I think those two title reigns are not really comparable and I don’t compare [them]. Sooner or later, we don’t know, right. But I gotta be honest, right now I’m the intercontinental champion, and I couldn’t care less about anything else. He can do what he does, and whenever I fall, I can see what’s up [laughs].”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.