GUNTHER Achieves Milestone As WWE World Heavyweight Champion

GUNTHER has been on a roll after winning WWE World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Damian Priest in a top-tier match at this year’s SummerSlam.

Following his title triumph, GUNTHER began a feud with Randy Orton, whom he defeated at Bash in Berline. His second championship defense was on Raw on October 7th, when he defeated Sami Zayn. He did lose a tag team bout with Ludwig Kaiser to Orton and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, however. He followed that up with a defeat to Rhodes for the Crown Jewel Title.

Last week on Raw, WWE organized a Fatal four-way match to decide who would face GUNTHER next. The competitors featured Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus, with Priest ultimately winning.

The two stars will meet soon. However, the specific date is unknown; it could take place during Survivor Series: WarGames later this month or Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.

GUNTHER achieved a milestone as World Heavyweight Champion by holding the championship for 100 days.