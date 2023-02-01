GUNTHER Achieves Significant WWE Milestone

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has reached yet another impressive WWE milestone as he maintains his dominance.

GUNTHER was promoted to the main roster last year after achieving success in NXT and NXT UK.

In June, he was crowned Intercontinental Champion after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. He recently passed the mark of holding the title for the longest period of time in a single reign since Cody Rhodes’ 234-day reign in 2011.

This is fitting given that GUNTHER and Rhodes were the final two stars in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match, which Rhodes won by eliminating him to earn the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.