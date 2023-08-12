GUNTHER Addresses Becoming Second Longest Reigning I-C Champion Ever

GUNTHER is now officially the second longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all-time.

“The Ring General” passed the previous mark of 424 days, set by Pedro Morales, and currently sits at 427 days.

The longest reigning I-C champion of all-time is The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for 453 days. If GUNTHER hangs onto the title until September 8, he will hold the new all-time record.

GUNTHER acknowledged the record in the following post on his official Twitter (X) page.