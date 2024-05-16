Gunther Addresses His Rumored Match With Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania XL

GUNTHER came close to facing Brock Lesnar in 2023, and he came even closer again this year before plans were scrapped.

The top WWE star has stated in previous interviews that he wants the match because he believes a match with Lesnar would be the most difficult challenge for him. He also praised Lesnar’s business acumen.

WWE had been internally planning the match for WrestleMania 39. That changed when Lesnar agreed to a match with Omos, which was pitched by Vince McMahon.

In a triple-threat match, GUNTHER defended his Intercontinental Title against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. WWE dropped Lesnar from several upcoming events, including the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania XL.

The reason for this is that the company distanced itself from Lesnar following a sex trafficking lawsuit filed against McMahon, John Laurnatis, and WWE, which included a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion. On the same day that the suit was made public, the Wall Street Journal identified Lesnar as the former champion.

GUNTHER was asked by Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail if he expected to face Lesnar at the event.

GUNTHER stated, “Of course, I heard something about it,’ he said. ‘I always saw Brock as my final boss. I always get portrayed as that; as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that you’ve got to get in the ring with that guy. We’ll see if there’s a chance for it to happen again. I’m more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I’m really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face-off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there, and that was a confirmation for me.’

GUNTHER, who lost the Intercontinental Title to Sami Zayn at Mania, will face Jey Uso on next week’s Raw, with the winner moving on to the King of the Ring Tournament Finals at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE next Saturday.