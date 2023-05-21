GUNTHER Addresses Possibly Having A Match Against Roman Reigns

WWE International Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with Mike Jones of DC101 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gunther was asked about a potential match against WWE Unified Universal champion Roman Reigns. Here was Gunther’s response:

“I think there’s no rush with that. I think he’s doing his thing right now and I’m very focused on doing my thing. I didn’t really have an urge to seek out that confrontation yet but, like you said, down the line it’s one of the matches fans are looking forward to.”

Listen to “WWE’s Intercontinental Champion Gunther: Night Of Champions, RAW, Mustafa Ali!” on Spreaker.