GUNTHER Addresses Potential Match Against Brock Lesnar

GUNTHER has continued to push for a WWE match with Brock Lesnar at some point. WWE had plans for it as recently as December, and it almost took place at WrestleMania 39 this April.

The match made sense because the Intercontinental Champion was a legitimate challenger and a storyline test for Lesnar. Gunther has said that he believes it would be the biggest challenge he could face. In the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, WWE hinted at a confrontation between the two stars.

As PWMania.com previously reported, plans for GUNTHER vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania have been scrapped because WWE is taking a different turn.

GUNTHER was questioned about the Rumble encounter with the former WWE Champion while appearing on the Rob Brown Show.

“Of course, I wanted to. Brock is a one in a million guy, one in ten million. I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack,” GUNTHER said.

GUNTHER mentioned how he first got back into wrestling when he was training to be a wrestler, and his favorite wrestler to watch was Lesnar.

He said, “I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE. I always thought it would a be thing for wrestling and my style, that’s my end boss. I’ve been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point.

You can check out the interview below:



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)