GUNTHER Addresses Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation and Potential WWE Sale to Saudi Arabia

GUNTHER has been pished as a top star throughout his WWE career, which spans NXT UK, NXT, and the main roster.

WWE is reportedly looking into the possibility of selling the company, with Vince McMahon returning as Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. This week, there was widespread speculation that the Saudi Arabia Public Interest Fund had purchased WWE. That is not the case, though they, like other companies, remain in the hunt. Click here for the most up-to-date information on a potential WWE sale.

GUNTHER was asked about the reports of WWE being sold while speaking to The Dallas Morning News.

“I mean, rumors are rumors. And at the end of the day, I’m not the CEO. I’m a wrestler. So, I focus on what I do in the ring and leave the business to those who do business.”

GUNTHER also addressed Stephanie McMahon’s resignation as Chairwoman and Co-CEO earlier this week.

“To be fair, I only had very brief interactions with her. She’s always been very nice and very lovely. And yeah, I’m happy for her that she’s going to be able now to take time off and enjoy time with her family. And yeah, I think you should be happy for anyone who’s in a position to do that. All the best to her.”

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown, GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Title against Braun Strowman.