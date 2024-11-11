GUNTHER And Damian Priest Could Make WWE History At Survivor Series

WWE has scheduled another match between GUNTHER and Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, the company has not confirmed when the it will take place.

Last week on Raw, WWE organized a Fatal 4-Way match to determine who would be the next to face GUNTHER. The competitors included Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins, and Sheamus, with Priest ultimately winning. As a result, Priest had an opportunity to battle GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight title. This is a rematch from SummerSlam, where Priest lost his title against GUNTHER.

Dave Meltzer had stated that the match was slated to take place on Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14. It might potentially happen during Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30th.

During the most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was mentioned that if they meet, they may make history.

Joey Votes stated, “If this match does take place at the Survivor Series, GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest, it will be the first time in history the same world title match happens at both SummerSlam and the Survivor Series in the same year. So again, not announced yet where this GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest match is happening, but if it does, it will make some history.”