Gunther is nearing the end of his first year as WWE Intercontinental champion, and Solo Sikoa has competed in The Bloodline alongside Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

WWE reportedly believes they have bonafide main event heels on the roster for the next ten years, and they intend to treat them as such.

The impression GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa have made so far puts them at the front of the line for the next ten years, according to WrestleVotes.

