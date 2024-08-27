GUNTHER: “Bash In Berlin On Saturday Will Be Remembered As The Day Where Randy Orton Finally Met His Match”

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General“ GUNTHER took to his official Twitter (X) account ahead of this Satuurday’s Bash In Berlin PLE and sends a message to his challenger, “The Viper” Randy Orton.

GUNTHER said, “I’m here right now in Europe, amongst people that recognize my greatness. But don’t get it confused, my focus is fully aimed to Saturday. Because as much as SummerSlam went down in history as the day that The Ring General saved this great sport, Bash in Berlin on Saturday will be remembered as the day where Randy Orton finally met his match, and The Ring General will leave Berlin as the World Heavyweight Champion.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)