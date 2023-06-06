GUNTHER, Bronson Reed, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Set For Raw Talk

You can officially pencil in the guests for this week’s post-Raw show.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, the four guests for this week’s installment of Raw Talk were announced.

It was revealed by Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves on commentary that this week’s Raw Talk will feature WWE Intercontinental Champion and Imperium leader GUNTHER.

Also on the show will be Bronson Reed and former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.