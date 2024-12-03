GUNTHER Calls Out Finn Bálor’s Involvement In WWE Survivor Series Match

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER took part in the post-Survivor Series: WarGames media scrum, where he discussed a number of topics, including how he didn’t want help from The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor to beat Damian Priest on Saturday’s PLE and how Bálor’s involvement stained his win.

GUNTHER said, “So like I just touched upon, the mental challenge going into tonight, I felt very confident. In the middle of the match, I saw what happened to Priest’s shoulder and had a clear target to go after and I felt I was on the way to redeem myself, to myself. Finn Balor decided to take that away from me. Tonight was important, but there’s definitely a stain on it.”

