GUNTHER Celebrates One Year As WWE Intercontinental Champion

GUNTHER is celebrating his one-year reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion with a cigar and a vacation.

The Austrian’s first taste of championship gold on the WWE main roster came on the June 10, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, when he defeated Ricochet to win the title.

GUNTHER has retained against Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and others since then to reach one year as champion.

His next goal is to surpass the Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest reign as Intercontinental Champion in September.

The Imperium leader shared a photo of his celebration on Twitter.