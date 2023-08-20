GUNTHER Comments On Attending NFL Preseason Game On Thursday

“The Ring General” had a good time on the grid iron this week.

GUNTHER attended the NFL pre-season game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns this past Thursday.

After the game, the WWE Intercontinental Champion surfaced on social media to write about his experience.

“My first NFL experience,” he wrote via his official Twitter (X) page. “Incredible athletes, more advertisement than competition, more stop and go than the traffic on the way there.”

He continued, “I refuse to call it Football. Incredible Stadium, very much suited for the best Intercontinental Heavyweight Champion of all time. Thank you.”